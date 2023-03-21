WHITE COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest in White County led to law enforcement officials seizing methamphetamine, fentanyl pills, cocaine, stolen guns and more assets.
According to the Searcy Police Department, 23-year-old Cameron Riley Ward was arrested Monday after multiple law enforcement agencies served search warrants in Searcy and Judsonia.
Officers said that 14 pounds of methamphetamine, thousands of fentanyl pills, 14 grams of cocaine, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, four stolen firearms, $4000 and a vehicle were found during the search.
The search warrant resulted in a six-month investigation by drug investigators.
Ward is facing the following charges:
- Possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
- Trafficking a controlled substance
- Possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver and theft by receiving
Officers said that this is an ongoing investigation and could result in more charges.