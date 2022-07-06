FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – A minor was arrested as a suspect in a July 4 homicide that left another minor dead.

Because of their ages, the Faulkner Co. Sheriff’s Office could not give the names or ages of those involved. Authorities declined to give an exact address, but neighbors said it happened Monday night on the corner of Schultz Rd. and Simpson Rd.

“We just saw the police cars down the road,” said a woman who lives in the area but did not wish to be identified. “Like I said, we were outside trying to hear what’s going on because they are very private people.”

The minor who died was publicly identified as a male. Neighbors said teenagers lived at the house.

“A lot of people are speculating this could’ve happened, that could’ve happened,” the woman said. “No one really knows.”

The minor who was arrested is charged with capital murder. If convicted, he or she could face life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years per Arkansas law involving people under 18.