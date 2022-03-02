SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Kansas National Guard soldier accused of child sex crimes pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Christian Sinclair, 21, of Chanute, Kansas plead guilty to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. By pleading guilty, Sinclair admits to using an 11-year-old girl to produce child pornography for nearly a year.

While stationed in Arizona, a Kansas National Guard captain was made aware of Sinclair’s sexually explicit conversations with a young girl. This captain called the police in Arizona on June 15th, 2021 and explained that one of his soldiers (Sinclair) was swapping sexual photos with a minor.

It was earlier that same day that Sinclair’s bride-to-be alerted the captain to the messages. Sinclair had admitted to his fiancée over text message that he was sexting a minor, to which she screenshotted and saved as evidence. In the texts, Sinclair admitted to “cheating” on her with an 11-year-old.

This was corroborated with the statements from the child victim to investigators, with her saying she sent Sinclair multiple pornographic images of herself over Snapchat at his request. Sinclair confessed he would send images of himself back to the child as well.

Federal statutes subject Sinclair to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.