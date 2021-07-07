Mother pleas for community’s help in solving son’s murder

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The mother of an 18-year-old shooting victim is now calling on community members to help her find justice, and is sharing a message with those who killed her son.

The mother of Albert Reddick joined Arkansas Stop the Violence today, asking for help in solving her son’s murder.

Right now police are still searching for answers. Reddick was killed last Monday and so far, no arrests have been made in his death.

Now his family is turning to the community – asking anyone with information to come forward and help put his murder to rest.

Jetonga Reddick recalls the moment 18-year-old Albert graduated high school, deciding to go to college and follow his dreams.

“It was the happiest moment of my life watching him graduate high school,” Reddick said, “because I accomplished something. He had a career in front of him, boxing. He was going place.”

But only 41 days later, Albert’s future was cut short. The teenage Benton resident was found at the intersection of 16th and Chandler just after 1 am on June 28th – dead from a gunshot wound.

More than a week later, Reddick has partnered with Arkansas Stop the Violence in her quest for answers.

She’s sharing her grief in the hopes someone will come forward. Reddick says the pain is still raw, with the most difficult part – consoling Alberts six siblings.

“Breaking the news to them,” Reddick remembers, “that was the hardest thing I’d ever have to do.”

The mystery of Albert’s death has left a hole with the only hope for closure coming from an arrest.

That’s where the community steps in; sharing anything that could help police solve Albert’s murder.

“You withholding information,” said Rev. Benny Johnson with Arkansas Stop the Violence, “you’re just as guilty as the perpetrator, the one that pulled the trigger.”

For Reddick, she just wants justice for her son so he can finally rest in peace.

“An 18-year-old boy,” she said. “He’s just a baby.”

Anyone with any information surrounding Albert’s death is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department.