LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Credit cards, purses, and other items were stolen out of cars while their owners were at the pool in Little Rock.

Little Rock Police said this happened three times within a month at Chenonceau Pool in west Little Rock.

As families get out of the car, close the doors, and make their way to the community pool, “you know have the kids with us, guards down and just make that mistake of leaving the keys and the wallet on the console,” theft victim Thomas Hammond said.

Thomas Hammond said after taking things into the pool, he left his personal belongings in the car, and as he came back to get them, they were swiped.

“Almost $10,000 was charged within one hour at Walmart and Kroger,” Hammond said.

That is when he started receiving notifications from the band and he realized his stuff had been stolen.

“It was a crazy experience but yeah you just let your guard down for just a little bit and it happens just like that,” Hammond stated.

He wasn’t the only one, just a couple of weeks earlier, Heather Mitchell-Birge said the same thing happened to her at the same pool when she was bringing her kids and their friends.

“I wasn’t really thinking, grabbing all the stuff, I know I stuffed my bag under my seat, locked my doors and we were off to the pool,” Mitchell-Birge said.

Heather said while they were enjoying fun in the sun, she also started to receive fraud notifications that her cards had charges of $1,500.

That’s when she went to her car to find her wallet.

“I opened all of my car doors, looked under my seat and my entire bag was gone,” Mitchell-Birge said. “I was really angry and I know I hadn’t made the best choice to leave it in my car, but it felt very violating being so close to my car.”

Both Thomas and Heather said they have been able to recover the money.

The Little Rock Police Department is still looking for the person responsible. If anyone has any information, give them a call.