Multiple sheriff’s vehicles broken into at River Market in downtown Little Rock

UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Only hours after processing the scene of multiple sheriff’s vehicles broken into in a parking lot at the River Market in downtown Little Rock, LRPD has announced that they have suspects in custody.

Police agency vehicles vandalized overnight in the River Market. We have suspects in custody. We will have more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ep43kUJ7Cl — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) January 26, 2021

The sheriff’s vehicles were parked in the lot due to the Arkansas Sheriffs’ 2021 Winter Conference taking place in Little Rock.

The suspects were reportedly caught quickly due to an officer who was attending the conference seeing the incident as he was returning to his vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY – Investigators processing the scene Tuesday morning in the River Market in downtown Little Rock where five sheriff’s vehicles were broken into overnight.

The vehicles that were seen appeared to all be from other counties; three of the vehicles had smashed windshields, all parked in the public parking lot by the junction bridge.

Two of the identified vehicles were from Crawford and Pope county.

The scene was being processed at around 5:30 a.m. with shattered glass littering the ground.

No word yet on what, if any, items were taken from the vehicles, but many items from inside the vehicles were seen scattered on the ground.

More information will be released as the day goes on.