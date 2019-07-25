Murder, battery suspects arrested in Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force operations

FORT SMITH, Ark.- The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects charged with violent crimes on Wednesday.

Cortrail Matthews (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

U.S. Marshals say Cortrail Matthews, 31 of Marianna, was arrested Wednesday by Task Force members and Fayetteville Police.

Matthews was wanted for First Degree Battery and Terrorist Act.

Matthews’ charges stem from a case investigated by Fayetteville Police in June.

Matthews was also considered an Absconder by Arkansas Community Corrections.

He is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

U.S. Marshals say Louis Lee Davis III, 37 of Detroit, was arrested by Task Force members, Deputy U.S. Marshals from East Texas, Arkadelphia Police and Arkansas Game and Fish officers.

Davis was wanted for First Degree Murder and numerous other charges stemming from a June murder investigation in Detroit.

Davis was taken to the Clark County Jail and is awaiting extradition proceedings.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is led by the US Marshals Service and is comprised of members from the following agencies: Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, US State Department-DSS, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.