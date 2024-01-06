BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Pea Ridge man with multiple murder charges in Pine Bluff is being held at the Benton County Jail after being accused of injuring three jail deputies, according to court documents.

Matthew Ferry, 29 (Courtesy: Benton County Jail)

Matthew Ferry, 29, was arrested on Dec. 23, 2023, in connection with three counts of battery and impairing the operation of a vital public facility.

Jail deputies were conducting a search inside a jail pod when Ferry told the deputies he needed to use the restroom, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was allowed to use the bathroom but was told to not flush the toilet. The document said Ferry was escorted to the bathroom and a deputy saw him grab something from his clothes, throw it into the toilet and flush it.

Ferry was handcuffed and escorted out of the bathroom.

The affidavit said Ferry elbowed a deputy in the jaw after he was released from handcuffs. He was also accused of punching a second deputy and hitting a third deputy.

Two of the deputies were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and released. No medical treatment was needed for the third deputy.

One of the deputies taken to the hospital had a swollen jaw and red marks on his face. The other had red marks behind both ears, the document said.

The deputy not taken to the hospital had a red mark on his left arm.

The affidavit says that Ferry has an “extensive criminal history.”

Ferry was arrested in September 2023 in connection to a shooting that left at least one dead in Pine Bluff. He was charged with two counts of capital murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to an affidavit.

Ferry is being held at the Benton County Jail on a $500,000 bond on battery counts and impairing the operation of a vital public facility. He is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 22.