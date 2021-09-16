Neighbors share memory of victims killed in West Little Rock double shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have arrested 24-year-old Malcom Ester in the shooting death of a 32-year-old Shunterris Salter and an 8-year-old boy Jamichael Petty.

Police say both were shot to death by their suspected killer, who is now charged with two counts of capital murder and in custody at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

What remains today at this house in the 1800 block of Nichols Road, a painful reminder of what used to be.

“Kids were having a great time playing,” one neighbor said, who asked to remain anonymous.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock police say two people were found dead inside the home: 32-year-old Shunterris Salter and an 8-year old boy, Jamicheal Petty.

“Really sorry that it happened,” the neighbor said. “It’s one of those things that you hate to hear that it happened.”

The neighbor said the victims’ home seemed like a happy one.

“When I talked to them, they were very pleasant,” she said. “The kids weren’t even loud when they played, really. I never heard a cross word out of anybody. No yelling, no screaming. As far as I knew, good neighbors.”

She said she remembers lovingly warnings the kids to take it easy on their bikes.

“Because cars fly around that corner and they won’t have time to stop and see you and I said so you guys be careful,” the neighbor said.

What’s painful for the retired pediatric nurse is knowing someone deliberately hurt a child.

“There’s really no words for it,” the neighbor said. “That’s just…I don’t know how they can do it. I’ve seen abused children, I’ve seen kids that had gotten hurt, but that’s a whole different situation from this, from just snuffing their life out just because you’re mad,” she said.

She said she feels for the family and hopes they can find peace.

“Somewhere along the line with all of this, though I know that’s going to be really, really hard.”

Because none of it makes sense.

“They’ve been quiet,” the neighbor said. “I’ve seen them barbecueing, kids playing and the whole bit and of course, that will be gone now.”

The Little Rock District Court said Easter will be in court Friday.