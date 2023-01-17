MAYFLOWER, Ark – New details from a Mayflower homicide show the suspect and the victim had no relation to each other.

Police tape still sits in between the rocks along I-40 in Mayflower where officers were called out shortly after noon on Saturday.

When Police got to the scene, they said they found a victim shot in their car. Though the person was taken to the hospital, they later died from their wounds.

The person that police said is responsible is still on the loose Tuesday. Lt. Taylor Decker with the Mayflower Police Department said that detectives are doing everything they can to locate them.

“We’ve got a family who’s grieving a loss and there only form of justice has to come through us. We don’t want to let them down,” Decker said.

Decker, who has been working the case since Saturday, said that there is no evidence the victim and the suspect knew each other. When asked about how this concerns other drivers, he noted they should remain cautious and aware.

“Danger is real everywhere, you know, you always need to be vigilant,” Decker said.

Decker said that the focus now shifts to getting information, asking the public for their help in the case.

“If anybody saw anything, we will take any lead. Every lead we get we run down to the fullest of our availability,” Decker said.

With the shooter still on the loose, the Mayflower Police Department is calling on everyone to help bring justice for a family still grieving.

Police are looking for a four-door dark color sedan with blue Tennessee license plates. The driver is considered armed and dangerous.