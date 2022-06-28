PERRY COUNTY, Ark. – The Perry County Detention officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest Tuesday as new details are uncovered in the case.

According to the Arkansas State Police, 21-year-old Jeremiah Story was shot and killed while booking 37-year-old Roderick Lewis into the Perry County Jail late in the evening of June 22.

According to the arrest affidavit, Perry County deputies arrested Lewis for driving while intoxicated around 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday. The affidavit went on to state that when the deputies got to the jail, one of them asked Lewis if he had anything he shouldn’t have, but no search was done.

From there, two corrections officers, including Story, took Lewis into the bathroom so he could change into a jail uniform. The affidavits noted that was when he got into a scuffle with the officers, pulled a handgun and shot Story one time in the chest.

The deputies ran into the room and tried to stop Lewis with a stun gun twice but both had no effect on him. Eventually, the deputies were able to get the gun away and secure Lewis in a drunk tank.

The report later noted a deputy looked at the handgun and saw it jammed, which is why Lewis was only able to fire one shot.

Lewis is being held in Faulkner County and is charged with capital murder.