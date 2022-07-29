FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Additional information has come forth in a July 4 juvenile homicide in Faulkner County.

After filing a freedom of information act request, KARK/Fox16 has learned the 14-year-old sister allegedly shot her 15-year-old brother in the incident. Earlier statements from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office were that a juvenile had been arrested the day of the shooting.

Because both the deceased and suspect are juveniles, names have not been released.

Sheriff’s department public information officer Sherry Skaggs said no further statement was forthcoming.