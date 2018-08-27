Newspaper Delivery Man Carjacked at Gunpoint in Jonesboro Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

JONESBORO, Ark. - Police are asking the public to help identify suspects who held a newspaper delivery man at gunpoint early Sunday morning while they stole his vehicle.

Jonesboro Police Department received a call around 5:20 a.m. that a man who was delivering newspapers to the Exxon Gas Station on North Main Street was held at gunpoint while his car was stolen.

The victim told police that while he was parked at the gas station when another vehicle pulled up near him and two unknown subjects got out.

He says the two subjects approached the victim and one pointed a handgun and they got in his vehicle and then both vehicles drove away.

The newspaper delivery man was not injured during the robbery and no arrest has been made.

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a white Infinity G37 and the stolen vehicle is a beige 2005 Honda Pilot with an Arkansas License plate 358RCL.

Detectives ask that anyone with any information that may lead to the identify and arrest of the suspects to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 870-935-6710 or if you wish to remain anonymous, to please call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).