Lockdown at North Little Rock High School lifted, all students safe

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities held a news conference Thursday afternoon to share details into the investigation of an off-campus shooting that put North Little Rock High School on lockdown just hours before.

Sgt. Carmen Helton with North Little Rock Police Department said there are now three persons of interest being interviewed in relation to the shooting.

Investigators said they were uncertain if the shooting happened as the result of a fight, adding that they are trying to determine if the persons of interest are students themselves.

North Little Rock School District Superintendent Dr. Gregory Pilewski said the school is currently investigating why the student, who school officials said was a 10th grader, was off-campus at the time.

Pilewski said he has spoken to the parents of the student, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, and reported that he is doing well.

According to the superintendent, the shooting happened at 12:38 p.m., and the high school immediately went into lockdown.

#BREAKING: North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence are on lockdown. A male student was shot off campus and sustained non life-threatening injuries. All students and staff are safe. There is no active threat. @FOX16News @KARK4News — Cassandra Webb (@cassandrawebbtv) October 14, 2021

@NLRPD say around 12:40 pm, a male victim was shot in the arm in the area of 22nd St. and Main. He sustained non life-threatening injuries. Police say they DO have persons of interest they’re interviewing. @FOX16News @KARK4News pic.twitter.com/JUjm69e8zi — Cassandra Webb (@cassandrawebbtv) October 14, 2021

Pilewski praised the reaction time of staff, saying that all students on campus were safe during the incident.

The district will offer mental health resources for the students, he said, adding that he is also reaching out to the community asking for mentors for students.

It was also noted that Friday is homecoming at the school, with Pilewski saying that students will be focusing on the night’s festivities.

This is the second time this week that a metro school was locked down due to gunfire nearby. On Tuesday, shots fired near a home a block from Little Rock Central High School put that campus on lock-down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.