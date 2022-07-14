NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening that left one person injured.

According to investigators, the shooting happened near 17th and Main Street.

Officers said they responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. with reports of a shooting victim being located.

Police say the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening

Investigators are still trying to develop a suspect and determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.