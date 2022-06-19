NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two men are in critical condition after being shot overnight in North Little Rock at an apartment complex on Highway 161.

Both of the unnamed victims are stable.

North Little Rock police were called to a shooting at the Prothro Manor Apartments in the 1900 block of Highway 161 around 1:30 a.m.

Anyone who may know any information about what led up to the shooting is asked to call the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.

Those with information can remain anonymous.