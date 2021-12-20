NLRPD arrest Little Rock man after multiple church break-ins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man is accused of breaking into at least three different North Little Rock churches as well as hurting an officer while reportedly resisting arrest.

Ryshon Manuel, 23, of Little Rock was arrested on Dec. 9, after officers responded to a burglary alarm at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 4106 John F Kennedy Boulevard.

The officers found Manuel who they say resisted arrest, reportedly thrashing around and kicking one officer in the chest and groin, causing the officer to disengage. Officers deployed a K-9 officer to subdue Manuel after which they were able to place Manuel in leg shackles. The dog reportedly bit Manuel.

Police said that when they searched Manuel, they found a mouse that belonged to the church in his pants pocket. A bag that he was spotted with before his arrest was found inside the church with a keyboard and other computer accessories. The church later verified that all the objects found belonged to it.

Manuel was transported to a hospital for treatment of the bite he received from the K-9 officer. He was reportedly hostile to medical staff and refused treatment. After that, he was transported to Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Officers said that Manuel threatened to kill them as they waited for the staff to take him into the jail.

Following his arrest, Manuel was identified from a video in a Dec. 8 incident at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in which a TV was the only item missing.

Manuel was also reportedly caught on video burglarizing two other churches. Those churches were Parkhill Baptist and Parkhill Christian Church.

Manuel is facing two counts of commercial burglary, a class C felony; one count of 2nd-degree battery, a class C felony; one count of terroristic threatening, a class D felony and one count of resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.