NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is dead after an early morning shooting near a North Little Rock hotel, according to police.

On Saturday around 1:05 a.m., the North Little Rock Police Department say officers responded to reports of shots fired near the Rest Inn, a hotel at 5801 Pritchard Road.

According to police, they found a man lying near a breezeway who had been shot. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time.

This is an active investigating, according to detectives. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

