NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman was found in a car, according to a recent press release.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2300 block of Franklin Street on Friday at approximately 7:42 p.m.

The vehicle was parked in a driveway where the officers on scene discovered an unresponsive Black woman inside the car.

After medical examination, she was pronounced dead and transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine to cause death, according to the release.

Police have not released the name of the woman at this time.

This is an on-going investigation. Check back for updates.