NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities with the North Little Rock Police Department have scheduled a news conference to discuss the response to a weekend standoff that ended with one person dead and an officer injured.

Department officials said that officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Saturday night at a home on Donaghey Drive. The officers were able to get a person removed from the home quickly, but a man then barricaded himself inside the house.

Police said they tried for hours to get the person out of the house, but then in the early morning of Sunday, the officers entered the home to arrest the suspect.

While trying to make the arrest, department officials said the officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was killed.

Police reported that an officer and a police K-9 were hit by gunfire as well, with the K-9 being being taken to a nearby animal hospital for treatment. The officer’s injuries were non-life-threatening. The officer was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Detectives said the investigation was ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. A live stream will be available in the video player at the top of this page.