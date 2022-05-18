NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock School District released a statement Wednesday after an incident of gunfire Tuesday night following a graduation at Simmons Bank Arena shook the community.

The statement focused on the safety for all who fall under the umbrella of the district, with district leaders saying they are actively working with police and others within the district to make sure that more will be done in preventing an incident like this again.

District leaders also asked that the community return the focus to the students celebrating their graduation and the achievement they have accomplished.

The North Little Rock School District values the safety and security of students, staff, and the public. It is unfortunate that the events following commencement happened; however, please know that we are already working with the North Little Rock Police Department, the administration, and other stakeholders to take additional steps to prevent what occurred from happening again. Please do not allow last evening’s events to overshadow the moment. Join us in celebrating the Class of 2022 and their outstanding achievements. North Little Rock School District Communications Coordinator Dustin Barnes

The North Little Rock Police Department reported Wednesday that no one was injured during the incident and noted that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department, and authorities noted that those with information can remain anonymous.