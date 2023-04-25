NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock family is hoping to find the person responsible for shooting and killing their loved one last Monday.

The family of Jimmy Dale Turner says he played a vital role in the community and it’s not just them who are hurt by his death but many others too.

According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the shooting happened in the 500 block of West 17th Street just before 11:30 p.m. on April 17.

Natasha Turner is the daughter of Jimmy Dale Turner, and she said her father was shot and killed in the front yard of his home after someone tried to rob him.

“I got the call from my cousin letting me know that my father had been murdered in a robbery,” Turner said.

Turner said she didn’t believe that her father was killed until she saw it on their security camera.

“It was right in front of the doorbell camera,” she said. “Pulling up my phone and seeing the frozen last shot of his body laying in the front yard is a visual that I don’t ever want anybody else to ever have to experience.”

Hearing one of his last words on the security camera, Turner said will stick with her.

“Even at that moment with the gun to him, he said, ‘You don’t have to do this,’” Turner said.

She said the person responsible stole money from her father but more than that took away her dad.

“My friends say all the time that it wasn’t just your dad, that was your best friend,” Turner said.

She also said he was an avid member of the community, going to church events and coaching baseball.

“He was a baseball coach, he would go around the neighborhood and say ‘Hey do you want to play. I’ll pay.’” Turner said. “That’s why it’s so unfortunate that this happened because if that gentleman that robbed my father would have just asked for help, he would have given it to him.”

Turner believes a change is needed in the community, adding that with more opportunities for youth it could help them get off the streets.

“Violence in this area is a huge, huge concern,” Turner said.

Although Turner says there are no leads in the investigation for her dad’s case, she has not lost hope and is praying those who may have seen something or know the person responsible come forward.

“Don’t be afraid, if you know something please say something,” Turner said.

North Little Rock police are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives at 501-771-7155 or the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439. Tips can remain anonymous.