NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said they have ended a standoff at a local post office with a wanted and armed suspect and all lockdowns have been lifted Friday morning.

According to the North Little Rock Police, officers were notified that an armed and wanted person was in the area of 300 W. Pershing around 8:05 a.m. Police officials said that the person fled from bail bondsman early Friday morning.

Police said that they were later notified that the person was inside the post office, leading officers to securing the location.

Police said that an employee was inside the post office when the suspect entered the building, but that person was safety extracted and is uninjured.

#BREAKINGNEWS: We’re at the Post Office in North Little Rock where you can see many police cars around the area after an armed person ran away from Bail Bondsmen and inside the office. Police say only one employee was inside at the time and has since been taken out uninjuried. We… https://t.co/vxYdTvbBLJ pic.twitter.com/wuRus10s8e — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) August 25, 2023

Shortly after 10:35 a.m., North Little Rock police said that lockdowns at the North Little Rock School District, Hays Center and North Little Rock Community Center were lifted. Officials with the NLRSD said that classes will resume as normal.

Police officials are scheduled to update the public on the incident at 1 p.m. at the North Little Rock Justice Center. A live stream will be available in the player above.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.