NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State investigators arrested a North Little Rock man Monday accused of multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

A release from Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office said agents from the Special Investigations Division with local and federal authorities to arrest 24-year-old Troy Moseley III on 30 counts distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting child sex, a Class C felony.

In the release, Griffin praised his agents and thanked the other agencies involved in the investigation – the North Little Rock Police Department, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“I am grateful to the special agents in my office who led this investigation, as well as to our partner agencies for their invaluable support,” the attorney general said. “This sort of despicable victimization of children will not be tolerated.”

Mosely faced video arraignment Tuesday morning and is currently being held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility without bond.