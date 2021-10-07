North Little Rock man facing capital murder charges arrested in Las Vegas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man wanted on capital murder and other charges was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday after he failed to appear in court in late September.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Anthony Brown failed to appear on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and second-degree battery, stemming from the June 28 deadly shooting of 18-year-old Albert Reddick in North Little Rock.

Brown was then arrested on August 12.

North Little Rock detectives on Thursday requested assistance from the Pacific South Fugitive Task Force and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department who apprehended Brown at a home in Las Vegas.

Officers say Brown was arrested without incident.

Investigators say he was transported to a Las Vegas medical facility soon after for treatment due to a condition not related to his capture.

The investigation is ongoing.