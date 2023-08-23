LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man faces a federal prison sentence after pleading guilty Wednesday to a charge tied to damage caused during protests three years ago.

Court records show Mujera Benjamin Lung’aho of North Little Rock pleaded guilty to one count of malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire in federal court in Little Rock.

The 33-year-old Lung’aho had been charged after three police cars were firebombed between Aug. 26 and Sept. 3, 2020, during protests after the death of George Floyd.

As part of an agreement, the government dismissed 13 additional counts against him related to the 2020 protests. Lung’aho was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall’s Service after entering his plea.

The plea agreement also acknowledged a sentence of prison time of not less than five years or more than 20 years, a fine of not more than $250,000, no more than three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place Dec. 7, also in Little Rock.

Court records show that three police cars, one from Little Rock, a second from North Little Rock and a third from state police departments were destroyed, along with other property damage. This all resulted in a $86,099.37 loss, which Lung’aho agreed to pay in restitution as part of the plea agreement.