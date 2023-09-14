LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for possession of child pornography.

According to a release from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, 44-year-old Robert Vincent Lahn plead guilty Wednesday to 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

“I am extremely grateful for the efforts of Sixth District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones for securing this plea and the hard work of all those in my office’s Special Investigations and Special Prosecutions divisions—including Special Agent K9 Lucy—who worked on the search of Lahn’s home and executed the arrest that led to his guilty plea and sentencing,” Griffin said.

Griffin reinforced his stance against those who exploit children and thanked the team involved in the conviction.

“This conviction is from the first arrest executed by my office after I became Attorney General. It reaffirms my mission and promise to go after those who heinously exploit our most vulnerable through child pornography,” Griffin stated. “I especially thank Chief Wayne Bewley and Special Agents John Coleman, Amber Kalmer, Walt Mahone, JayP Massiet, Steve Moore and Jeremiah Terrell for their work.”

The conviction comes after detectives with the Arkansas State Police Special Investigations Division agents executed a search warrant for Lahn’s home on March 28, leading to his subsequent arrest on April 5.