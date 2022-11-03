LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock man was indicted in federal court Wednesday and charged with setting fire to a restaurant earlier this year.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas said in a release that 37-year-old Nathan James Hester of North Little Rock was charged by a grand jury in a one-count indictment of arson after he allegedly attempted to set fire to Jim’s Razorback Pizza in Maumelle.

Hester has allegedly been involved in 12 other fires, the attorney’s office said in its release.

Officials said the fires began in late September in the Oak Grove community and extended into Maumelle. The fires involved several homes, both occupied and unoccupied, including Hester’s mother’s residence, a church and the pizza restaurant named in the indictment against Hester.

According to the attorney’s office, a complaint was filed in federal court on Oct. 25 that said the restaurant manager was at work on Oct. 20 when he smelled smoke. The manager walked outside and found the back wall of the building on fire.

An investigation found coals piled against the restaurant’s back wall. A security video showed a man going behind the building about the time the fire started, officials stated in the release.

The attorney’s office said a witness identified the man behind the building as Hester. A second witness reported seeing Hester near the restaurant about the time of the fire, the attorney’s office said.

The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Maumelle Fire and police departments, the Oak Grove Fire Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.