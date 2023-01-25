NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.

The video shows the person walking across a parking lot. North Little Rock police said they believe that person has information about what happened to Brock Welch.

“It’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Brock Welch’s mother Marcy Welch said.

Welch said her son grew up loving food, and one of their favorite places to eat was Gadwalls.

“They had his chocolate fried pies, he loved those, and with ice cream, but we have some really happy times,” Welch said.

Welch also said Brock played football growing up.

“He didn’t play very much at all because he didn’t know what he was doing, but he loved the comradery and the trips they would go on,” Welch said.

That all changed when he went out on Dec. 29 to go get two chicken sandwiches and never came home.

“When I would call and he didn’t answer, I just felt it in my heart that I would never see him alive again, I just knew that something very bad had happened,” Welch stated.

His body was found in North Little Rock a few days later, and weeks have gone by without any arrests.

“I just want some answers, I want to know why was it so important for you to just destroy my life, I mean my life will never be the same,” said Welch.

Now there is a $10,000 reward.

“It seems in our society that money does talk, so I’m just hoping and praying that that reward will get anybody, if they see anything, if they have just a question about it just to call in,” Welch said.

A reward that could hopefully bring some peace to a mother’s broken heart.

“I still at times cannot believe I will never see my son again, and I’ll never hear him walk in the door and say hi mom, say I love you mom,” Welch said.

Anyone who may have information regarding the case is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439. Tips can remain anonymous.