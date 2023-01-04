NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A pizza delivery driver, James Kelley, was attacked and tackled to the ground, for what he said was only $70 worth of pizza.

Kelley has since quit his job because he said his life is worth more than a pizza.

“This world has gone mad,” said Kelley.

It all began when James Kelley got in his car for a late-night pizza delivery.

“I noticed it was a cash order, and at 11:45, it always keeps me kind of leery in the back of my mind,” stated Kelley.

He made his way to Lexington Apartments in North Little Rock.

“It is terrifying, especially when you, when I had seen that cash ticket,” said Kelley.

When he said a man tried to attack him after Kelley told him he still owed money for the pizza.

“As soon as he got to me, he pulled his hands out of his pockets and immediately grabbed the bag and tried to pull it real hard,” said Kelley.

Kelley said they wrestled on the ground, leaving scars from the encounter.

After he made a police report, he said he decided to quit his job.

“It’s not worth my life, not for no $68 worth of pizza,” said Kelley.

As a single father, trying to raise his children, Kelley is worried about what would happen to them if he got hurt on the job.

“Who’s going to take care of my three kids, the pizza company isn’t,” said Kelley.

Kelley said he now doesn’t encourage anyone to be a delivery driver due to the fears of showing up to people’s homes that you don’t know.

He also said he is looking for another way to make some extra money to be able to give to his kids.