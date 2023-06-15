NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock said a second suspect is in custody and facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting at a local motel in May.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said 37-year-old Quincy Carter was arrested in Memphis May 25 after a traffic stop by local police. Carter was extradited back to Arkansas Tuesday, and authorities said he is facing a charge of capital murder.

Officers responded to the Rest Inn Motel at 5801 Pritchard Road on May 13 after getting reports of shots being fired nearby. When the officers arrived, they said they found 38-year-old Jeremiah Broadus lying near the motel’s breezeway suffering from gunshot wound.

Broadus was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified 30-year-old Dedrick Brigance as a suspect in the case, and officers with the Little Rock Police Department and troopers with the Arkansas State Police arrested Brigance at a Waffle House on Geyer Springs Road on May 19.

Brigance is facing charges of capital murder, possession of firearms by certain persons and perpetrating a crime while armed with a machine gun. He is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.

Carter, who had been in custody in Memphis since May 25, was transported to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center. He is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NLRPD at 501-680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.