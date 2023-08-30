NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police made an arrest Wednesday in connection with a homicide investigation from earlier in the month.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said detectives arrested 32-year-old Christopher Pearson for the death of 55-year-old Michael Lamar Smith on Aug. 5.

Authorities said officers responded to the 800 block of East 14th Street around 10:30 a.m. that day in reference to a body lying on the ground, later identifying it as Smith. When officers arrived, they said they saw significant trauma on Smith’s body and ruled it a homicide.

Detectives began a homicide investigation and authorities said they developed Pearson as a suspect.

Pearson was arrested at a home in the 1700 block of Locust Street. He was taken to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

NLRPD officials said the investigation is still ongoing and those with information are asked to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7155.