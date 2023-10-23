NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock have made an arrest in an early September homicide investigation.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said officers arrested 44-year-old Ryan Cohens of Little Rock on Monday in connection with the death of 42-year-old Cassandra Lusk.

Authorities said officers responded to the Overbrook Apartments on John F. Kennedy Boulevard at 2:16 p.m. on Sept. 10 in reference to a possible dead person.

When officers arrived, they said they found Lusk dead inside an apartment. Police said there was significant trauma to Lusk’s body and determined her death to be a homicide.

Detectives identified Cohens as a suspect during the course of their investigation and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday. Officials said he was arrested at the Pulaski County Detention Facility where he was being held for unrelated charges.

Police said Cohens is facing a charge of capital murder and his first court appearance will be on Tuesday.

NLRPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-975-8771. Those with information can remain anonymous.