NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person dead in a parking lot just off East Broadway.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call of shots fired just before 3:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Broadway Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead.

“A lot of people know people in the area, so they’re coming out comforting loved ones that might be out here, friends that might be out here,” North Little Rock Sgt. Carmen Helton said. “So that’s why we’re asking if anyone knows anything please contact the North Little Rock police department.”

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The NLRPD ask that anyone with information concerning this incident call their tip line at 501-680-8439 or call detectives at 501-975-8771.