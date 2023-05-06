The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 2 a.m. officers responded to the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road to reports of multiple gunshots.

Soon after, police were called to the 800 block of West 41st Street were officers located a vehicle in the middle of the street with its flashers on were they located a man who had been shot, according to reports.

The scene has been investigated by detectives and interviews are now being conducted, according to police.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the NLRPD tip-line at 501-630-8439.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.