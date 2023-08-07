NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock investigators said Monday that they have now identified the man found dead Saturday near downtown.

Officers located the body of 55-year-old Michael Lamar Smith at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 800 block of East 14th Street.

Officers told investigators that they observed that the body had sustained trauma, the nature of which is not yet being released to the public due to it being a detail in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with details regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Coburn at 501-771-7155 or the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439.

Those with information can remain anonymous.