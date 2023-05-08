NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the area near the 4100 block of Camp Robinson Road.

A few minutes later, officers were also dispatched to the 800 block of West 41st Street where they found 21-year-old Larry Drone Jr. suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

LRPD officials said that Drone Jr. was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the NLR PD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Cody Stroud at 501-975-8771.