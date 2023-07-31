NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock have identified the victim in a deadly Saturday morning shooting.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning when officers form the NLRPD responded to a call about gunshots in the 1200 block of Graham Avenue.

When officers arrived they found 16-year-old Ja’Corey Holliman of Little Rock lying in a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Holliman was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149.