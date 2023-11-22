NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The North Little Rock Police Department has identified the victim in a Tuesday homicide investigation on West 35th Street.

NLRPD officials identified the victim as 43-year-old Jason Smith of North Little Rock.

On Tuesday, police said officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of West 35th Street around 12 a.m. After arriving on the scene, the officers said they found a man, later identified as Smith, in the home with at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities said he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police officials have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Those with information can remain anonymous.