NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have identified a woman found dead in a car near an apartment complex in North Little Rock Friday night.

North Little Rock Police Department officials identified the victim as 26-year-old Ursula Graham of Jacksonville.

On Friday, officers said they arrived at Hemlock Court Apartments at 400 North Palm Street just after 10:30 p.m. to find Graham dead in a car with visible trauma.

Police said the nature of the trauma is not being released at this time due to it being a detail of the investigation.

Officials with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Graham had been a detention deputy since February. They said Graham did not report for duty, so a welfare check was conducted.

Authorities said this is an ongoing investigation and further information will be released when available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or detectives at 501-771-7167. Those with information can remain anonymous.