North Little Rock police investigate Friday afternoon homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after being found in the street with severe injuries near 25th and Division in North Little Rock Friday.

Police were flagged down shortly before 4:00 p.m. by a report of a man injured in the street.

When they arrived at the scene they found and adult man suffering from severe trauma.

The man died a short time later at a hospital.

His name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Cantrell at (501) 771-7167.