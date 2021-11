NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning at a hotel on West Pershing in North Little Rock.

The man’s name has not been released.

Officers were called to the Superstay Inn just after 9:00 a.m.

It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the North Little Rock Police tip line at 501-680-8439.