NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in a car near an apartment complex Friday night.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department arrived at the Hemlock Courts Apartments at 400 N. Palm Street just after 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police said they found the body of a woman in a car with visible trauma.

The cause and details of the woman’s death are not being released at this time due to the on-going investigation, authorities said.

Investigators added that the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Adam Williams at 501-771-7167 or the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said the investigation is ongoing and that more details will be shared as the information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.