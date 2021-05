NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say two people are dead after a shooting Monday at the Arrowhead Estates Apartments.

Police say the people were found dead at the apartment complex on Augusta Circle.

North Little Rock police say more information will be released when it becomes available and anyone who has information on the shooting should call the tip line at 501-680-8439.

NLRPD is currently investigating a shooting in the area of 4705 Augusta Circle (Arrowhead Estates Apts). Two people are deceased at this location. More info will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with info concerning this incident can call our tip-line @ 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/9IPJWa6Hah — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 17, 2021

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.