NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead.

The NLRPD said officers responded to the 1900 block of Poplar Street around 10:38 p.m. in reference to multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital but later died of his injuries.

NLRPD officials said this is an ongoing investigation and that more information will be released when it becomes available.

The NLRPD asks anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at 501-771-7167 or the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.