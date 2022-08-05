NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at the West Scenic Apartment complex shortly after noon Friday.

Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department said that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside one of the apartments.

Police said that the man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives with the NLRPD have said they believe this is an isolated incident in which the involved parties knew each other.

Police said that a person of interest involved in the incident was identified and is currently being interviewed by detectives. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the NLRPD tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Coburn at 501-771-7155.