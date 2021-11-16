North Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Beech Street

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead Tuesday after a shooting at apartments in North Little Rock.

North Little Rock police responded to a call at approximately 5:13 p.m. of someone being shot at 800 North Beech Street.

When officers arrived at Shorter Garden Apartments, they found a juvenile male outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

The NLRPD is also asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their tip line at 501-680-8439 or speak to a detective at 501-975-8771.

The case is ongoing. Check back for updates.