North Little Rock police investigating double shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in North Little Rock.

Police say officers found two people with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex Monday night.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

According to police, investigators determined that the shooting did not occur at the apartment complex, but they don’t yet know where it happened.

A homicide investigation is underway.