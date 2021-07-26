North Little Rock police investigating officer-involved shooting at restaurant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near a restaurant Monday evening.

Police are currently pointing their focus to two areas around the intersection of West Pershing Boulevard and North Main Street.

Officials have taped off around the Tropical Smoothie Café near the intersection and a section on the side of the Exxon gas station.

#Breaking: we’re on the scene of a possible officer involved shooting at the intersection of Main and Pershing. There seems to be two separate areas of focus; one in front of the Tropical Smoothie and the other to the side of the Exxon station. We’re working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/wiRdk6yPi4 — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) July 27, 2021

There was no initial word from officers at the scene on details of injuries.

