NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left one man dead.

According to investigators, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Perin Road and Kierre Drive where they located a man who had been shot in the leg.

Investigators said the man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at 501-771-7149. Anyone with information can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.